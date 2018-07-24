Florida incoming freshman Justin Watkins has been suspended from team activities after being arrested for the second time this offseason, according to records from Alachua County and The Tampa Bay Times.

Watkins is booked on four charges, including third-degree felony charges of kidnapping/false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation. He also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.

No bond has been set.

"Justin Watkins has been suspended immediately from all team activities," head coach Dan Mullen said through a UF spokesperson, according to The Times.

Watkins was arrested in May on a misdemeanor complaint of trespassing on school grounds at a high school he didn't attend, reports The Times.

The four-star recruit is one of the Top 100 prospects in the country, according to 247sports.com