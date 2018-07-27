NCAA Re-Opening Drug Test Tampering Case of LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton

The LSU cornerback was suspended for two seasons for tampering with a drug test.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 27, 2018

There is still a shot the top-rated cornerback of the class of 2016 can take the field next season for LSU.

Kristian Fulton, the Tigers corner who was suspended for two years after tampering with a performance-enhancing drug test, is having his case re-opened by the NCAA, Fulton's lawyer Don Jackson told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

According to Jackson, new evidence to the case is the reason behind the NCAA's decision. New York-based forensic science practice, The Forensic Panel, discovered the NCAA's testing procedure in Fulton's case lacked a "valid chain of custody," meaning there was something wrong with the transfer of the physical test sample.

Fulton, who played only three games for LSU in 2016 due to a fractured right ring finger, was caught trying to use another person's urine as his own during a drug test in February 2017. Fulton was only being tested for PEDs, but he claims he was not aware of that and feared that he was going to fail the test because he smoked marijuana two days prior.

The NCAA 730-day ban from competition for attempting to tamper with or tampering with a drug test was applied to Fulton even though his test for PEDs came back clean.

Fulton used his redshirt for the 2017 season, but if he remains suspended for 2018, he will just miss out on one of his three remaining years of elibility and return for the 2019 campaign with two seasons of eligibility remaining. According to Dellenger, a hearing should be scheduled in the next few days.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)