Ohio State offensive coordinator Ryan Day will act as head coach while Urban Meyer is on paid administrative leave, the university announced.

Meyer was placed on leave, while the university investigates whether the coach knew about domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Smith, the program's former wide receiver coach and recruiting coordinator, was fired on July 23 after reports surfaced that an order of protection was filed against him by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

On July 24, Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days that he did not know about allegations against Zach in 2015.

College football journalist Brett McMurphy reported on Wednesday that Meyer knew of the allegations, and Courtney texted with Meyer's wife, Shelley, about the abuse.

With Day at the helm during Meyer's leave, Ohio State's football team will continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

Here's a few facts to know about the interim coach:

Time at Ohio State:

Day joined Ohio State's coaching staff before the 2017 season as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator with Kevin Wilson. In January, Ohio State dropped the "co" from his title and named Day offensive coordinator.

He was also chosen to be Ohio State's play caller for the upcoming 2018 season.

Day Worked With Urban Meyer at Florida:

Day coached as a graduate assistant under Meyer at Florida in 2005.

Day's Resume:

Before coming to Ohio State, Day coached in the NFL for two years and spent 10 seasons as a Division I assistant coach.

Day started his career in 2002 coaching tight ends at New Hampshire, his alma mater. He also spent time coaching wide receivers at Temple for a single season in 2006 under Al Golden. He went on to hold the same position at Boston College from 2007-2011.

Day returned to Temple as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one more season in 2012. He went back to Boston College for two seasons under the same role.

Switching to the NFL, Day was a quarterbacks coach under Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. Day played as a quarterback for New Hampshire from 1998-2001, where Kelly was an offensive coordinator.

Day's Influence on Ohio State Quarterbacks:

Ohio State, led by quarterback J.T. Barrett, finished No. 36 in the nation in passing offense in 2017. The squad previously finished at No. 81 in 2016 and No. 100 in 2015.

Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell are in the running for this season's starting quarterback job.

Day Is In High Demand:

The Titans offered the offensive coordinator position to Day for 2018 under new coach Mike Vrabel, who previously played and coached at Ohio State. Day reportedly considered taking the gig but turned it down.

He also declined an offer to become Mississippi State's head coach.