'Last Chance U' Renewed For Fourth Season, Returns To Independence Community College

The Emmy-nominated series will follow coach Jason Brown's Pirates for a second straight season. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 08, 2018

Fans of Netflix's Emmy-nominated hit series "Last Chance U" can officially rejoice.

The documentary, which offers an unfiltered look into the experience of playing junior college football, has been renewed for a fourth season. The series will return to Independence, Kan., to follow the Independence Community College Pirates for a second straight season.

In a statement, director and executive producer Greg Whiteley expressed his excitement for the series' return to Indy to follow the Pirates and head coach Jason Brown.

"Coach Brown has recruited a number of players this season who have compelling back stories and it seems the Jayhawk conference as a whole has seen a surge in recruiting," Whiteley said in a statement. "As such, we feel that a return trip to Kansas is warranted.  After visiting the ICC campus last week and meeting the new players, I think Season 4 could be our best season yet."

Netflix first released "Last Chance U" in 2016 and followed East Mississippi Community College through its first two seasons. The series switched to ICC last year.

The critically-acclaimed series was named "Best Episodic Series" by the International Documentary Association in 2016.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)