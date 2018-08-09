17-Year-Old Girl Arrested in Connection With Burglary of Home of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

In July, autorities said around $165,000 worth of items were taken from the home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

By Associated Press
August 09, 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl who had a pair of shoes believed to have been stolen from the home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

Police said Thursday she was arrested Tuesday and investigators are searching for others who might have been involved.

Frost reported on July 29 that burglars entered an unlocked garage door at the house, which is unoccupied while being renovated.

Officer Angela Sands said several pairs of athletic shoes, football helmets and artwork are still missing. Frost originally reported 14 championship rings from his time at three schools as a player and coach also were taken. The rings were later found in the garage.

Sands didn’t say what led police to the girl, citing the ongoing investigation.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)