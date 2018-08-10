Report: Demetris Robertson's Waiver Request Approved By NCAA, Will Play For Georgia In 2018

Demetris Robertson, the former five-star receiver, will be on the field for the Bulldogs this season.

By Kaelen Jones
August 10, 2018

Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson will play for the Bulldogs in 2018 after having his waiver request approved by the NCAA, according to The Athletic's Seth Emerson.

The former five-star recruit transferred to Georgia earlier this summer following a decision to leave Cal for personal matters. He left Cal after two seasons.

Robertson hauled in 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman for the Golden Bears. However, a lower-body injury cut his season short after just two games last year.

The Bulldogs hope adding Robertson will aid them in their pursuit of capturing a national title. Last year, Georgia defeated Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, but lost in the College Football Playoff championship against Alabama in overtime.

