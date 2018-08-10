Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson will play for the Bulldogs in 2018 after having his waiver request approved by the NCAA, according to The Athletic's Seth Emerson.

The former five-star recruit transferred to Georgia earlier this summer following a decision to leave Cal for personal matters. He left Cal after two seasons.

Robertson hauled in 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt freshman for the Golden Bears. However, a lower-body injury cut his season short after just two games last year.

The Bulldogs hope adding Robertson will aid them in their pursuit of capturing a national title. Last year, Georgia defeated Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, but lost in the College Football Playoff championship against Alabama in overtime.