The FBI and Penn State University police are investigating a threat "to commit the biggest mass shooting in the history of the world," at Penn State's Beaver Stadium, according to Becky Metric of Penn Live.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user with the name "Daniel" and the handle @DanielTheDuck8, tagged the State College Police Department and multiple Penn State football accounts to threaten they would kill "thousands" at a Nittany Lions home game this season. Beaver Stadium is one of the largest venues in the country with a capacity of 106,572.

The tweet, which was eventually removed, ended with "#fuckpsu" before mentioning four accounts related to Penn State football and the State College police.

This Pitt fan has serious problems everyone should report this to twitter/authorities this is not something to joke about. pic.twitter.com/8Dz6wJkuGS — PSU recruiting (@PSU_Strong) August 9, 2018

The account @DanielTheDuck8 no longer exists.

In a statement on social media about the threat, the Penn State University police said they are "to determine its credibility. There is no immediate danger to the Penn State community. Penn State takes all threats very seriously. If you see something, say something."

In October 2016, Penn State had to notify fans of a potential threat that was made against Beaver Stadium on the morning of a game between the Nittany Lions and Minnesota. Police searched the stadium and found no evidence of a risk and the 3:30 p.m. contest went on as planned.