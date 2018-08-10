Twitter User Threatened 'To Commit the Biggest Mass Shooting' at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

In a since-deleted tweet, somebody threatened 'to commit the biggest mass shooting in the history of the world," at Beaver Stadium.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 10, 2018

The FBI and Penn State University police are investigating a threat "to commit the biggest mass shooting in the history of the world," at Penn State's Beaver Stadium, according to Becky Metric of Penn Live.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user with the name "Daniel" and the handle @DanielTheDuck8, tagged the State College Police Department and multiple Penn State football accounts to threaten they would kill "thousands" at a Nittany Lions home game this season. Beaver Stadium is one of the largest venues in the country with a capacity of 106,572.

The tweet, which was eventually removed, ended with "#fuckpsu" before mentioning four accounts related to Penn State football and the State College police.

The account @DanielTheDuck8 no longer exists.

In a statement on social media about the threat, the Penn State University police said they are "to determine its credibility. There is no immediate danger to the Penn State community. Penn State takes all threats very seriously. If you see something, say something."

In October 2016, Penn State had to notify fans of a potential threat that was made against Beaver Stadium on the morning of a game between the Nittany Lions and Minnesota. Police searched the stadium and found no evidence of a risk and the 3:30 p.m. contest went on as planned.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)