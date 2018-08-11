Michigan is investigating whether any student-athletes violated NCAA rules by reselling shoes, reports the Detroit Free Press.

This week, North Carolina suspended 13 football players after learning they sold school-issued sneakers in exchange for up to $2,500 in cash.

ESPN reported Friday that North Carolina contacted at least three other schools, informing them they might have had players sell shoes to the same retailer. Those schools include Michigan, Cal and Marquette.

"We are aware of the report at North Carolina," Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf wrote in a statement to the Free Press. "Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA."

ESPN reported that StockX, a shoe-marketplace, found 23 pairs of Michigan team-issued shoes. But Ablauf told ESPN that doesn’t mean players sold the shoes, as they are also given to celebrities, executives and charity.

Jordan Brand outfits Michigan’s football and basketball teams, while the rest of the programs are outfitted by Nike.