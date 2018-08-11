Texas coach Tom Herman denied a report that he was involved in publicizing alleged abuse by former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, reports ESPN.

A report published by Jeff Snook on Facebook on Saturday said Herman tipped college football reporter Brett McMurphy to look into allegations of abuse between Smith and his ex-wife Courtney.

Herman said the report was "absolutely untrue," denying that his wife contacted McMurphy either.

"Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State," Tom Herman said, according to ESPN.

McMurphy denied the report as well.

For those who have asked for my response to Jeff Snook’s claim Saturday: “I have never revealed my sources in my nearly four decade journalistic career & I am not going to start now. However, I will say unequivocally that Tom Herman was not my source.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was placed on leave last week while the university investigates whether he knew about domestic violence allegations against the former assistant coach. On August 5, the school announced the investigation is expected to be wrapped up within 14 days.

While on paid leave, Meyer is not allowed to contact any players, coaches or staff members or go on campus property. Meyer cannot use any university-issued communication devices or access his school email account, Ohio State's associate vice president for university communications Christopher Davey confirmed to cleveland.com.

Smith was fired July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife filed an order of protection against him. Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days on July 24 that he knew nothing about the allegations. Brett McMurphy reported last week that Meyer had knowledge of the allegations.

Meyer has led the Buckeyes to a 73–8 record since he took over the program in 2012 including winning the 2014 national championship.