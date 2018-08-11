Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith is reportedly scheduled to meet with the university's investigators next week, according to ESPN.

Smith was fired by the university on July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, filed an order of protection against him.

At Big Ten media days on July 24, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that he knew nothing about 2015 domestic violence allegations against Smith.

On Aug. 1, college football journalist Brett McMurphy reported that Meyer knew of the allegations beforehand. On the same day, Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave while the university investigates Meyer's conduct.

The university formed an "independent working group" the following day to conduct their investigation into Meyer, which it said it would complete within 14 days.

Smith's attorney, Brad Koffel, told ESPN that his client plans to answer all of the investigator's questions. Koffel also said Smith plans to tell investigators that he had a "toxic relationship" with his ex-wife but they are both to blame for their issues.

"We're not trying to run from the truth, but we're not the only ones with warts on us," Koffel told ESPN.