Colorado State Head Coach Mike Bobo Hospitalized After Experiencing Numb Feet

Bobo said in a statement that he is encouraged by recent test results. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 13, 2018

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was placed on medical leave Monday after recently experiencing numbness in his feet, the school announced. Bobo is currently undergoing a medical evaluation.

In a statement, Bobo explained that following the Rams' second scrimmage on Saturday night, doctors urged him to go to a hospital to receive further testing. "I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon," he said.

"I want to express my care and concern for Mike Bobo and his family at this time," Colorado State director of athletics Joe Parker said. "Our first priority is to focus on Mike's health and well-being, and to support that process in every way we can."

Bobo, 44, led the Rams to a 7-6 record and second-place finish in the Mountain West last season. Colorado State is 21-18 since he took over in 2015. He signed a three-year extension with the program in December.

