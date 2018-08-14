Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has not made a decision on a starting quarterback with the Wolverines' season set to kickoff against Notre Dame in just over two weeks

On Monday, Harbaugh said the competition has been tough to call.

"That position has been very competitive, probably (one of) our most competitive position battles going on," Harbaugh told the Detroit Free Press. "And like I said, none of them have given in. None of them have dropped off. So, it rages on."

Last season, Michigan saw three different players start at least one game last year with a core of John O'Korn, Brandon Peters and Wilton Speight. Peters, a redshirt sophomore, is the lone returning member of that group.

This offseason, the Wolverines brought in former five-star prospect Shea Patterson, who started 10 career games at Ole Miss, including seven last year. Earlier in the offseason, he was ruled eligible to play this year.

Patterson is currently dueling Peters, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey and true freshman Joe Milton for Michigan's starting job. The four have "shared reps through the first 10 days of practice."

When asked whether Harbaugh would announce who he has pick to start ahead of the Wolverines' season-opener at Notre Dame on Sept. 1, he told reporters "I don't know. Haven't decided yet."