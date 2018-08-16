Notre Dame is going all in on the idea of playing in Yankee Stadium later this year, and its uniforms for its Shamrock Series game against Syracuse prove it.

The Fighting Irish will take on the Orange on Nov. 17 in the iconic stadium in the Bronx, and on Thursday, they unveiled what their jerseys will look like for the contest.

This year's contest will be the ninth installment of the Shamrock Series, which started in 2009 but took the year off in 2017. The Shamrock Series is simply a set of games Notre Dame has arranged where it will play a different team each season at neutral sites across the country. Previous locations include the Alamodome in 2009 and 2016, AT&T Stadium in 2013 and Fenway Park in 2015, along with others.

In 2010, the Fight Irish defeated Army in the second ever Shamrock Series game, and the first one at Yankee Stadium. With a win over Syracuse, it will move them to 9-0 in the series.

Check out the uniforms Notre Dame will wear for the 2018 edition of the Shamrock Series below.

TIL what happens when you combine Notre Dame 🏈 and the Yankees 👀



(via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/3tWnyjYp3f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2018

The matte navy helmet unites the Notre Dame monogram with the @Yankees inspired helmet decal. #GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/NkRbmT2OiV — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

The cursive Notre Dame on the chest of the jersey matches the cursive Yankees font.#GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/9wXxQnxsTj — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

Pinstripes on both the sleeves, gloves and pants replicate the iconic @Yankees pinstripes that have been worn for over 100 years by the Bronx Bombers. #GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/CzuivKjJMA — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018

You can purchase the 2018 Shamrock Series jerseys and those of past years here.

Notre Dame will be looking to improve upon a 10-3 2017 campaign this upcoming season.