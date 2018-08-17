Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is beginning his post-football career in broadcasting and following the path of former teammates Tony Romo and Jason Witten. He will reportedly join FOX as a college football analyst, according to columnist Barry Horn.

The three-time Pro Bowler retired from the NFL on July 13 after seven years in the league. Before being drafted in 2011, Murray spent four years at Oklahoma and rushed for 50 touchdowns with the Sooners.

Murray will be joining a FOX broadcast booth once the season begins. No details on his broadcast partners have been announced yet.