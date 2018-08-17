Ohio State broke their media silence Friday after interim head coach Ryan Day released a letter on the football program's camp.

Rather than holding a press conference or allowing reporters to attend camp, interim head coach Ryan Day explained in a letter (see below) the progress players have made while preparing for the start of the season.

"You will be proud to know that our players and coaching staff have attacked each day and forged together as a team," Day wrote.

He also shared how the team has enjoyed bonding activities. The comedian Sinbad came to camp for comedy day and the team "thoroughly enjoyed" attending the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert held at Ohio Stadium Thursday night.

The interim head coach addressed how the young quarterback class is shaping up despite having zero collegiate starts in the group. Day did not name a starting quarterback but said Dwyane Haskins and Tate Martell are getting "prepared" for the season. They are the top two contenders battling for the starting job.

Day was named as the program's interim head coach after the university placed Urban Meyer on paid adminstrative leave on Aug.1. The university is also investigating Meyer's conduct to determine if he knew of the domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

The allegations against Smith by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, include claims of domestic violence dating back to when Smith worked for Meyer at Florida in 2009.

Despite Ohio State announcing on Aug. 5 that the university would conclude their investigation within 14 days, the university's president said Friday that the probe "will be finished when it's finished."

The program's camp ends Saturday with a scrimmage, which is open to the media to watch.

Ohio State's season begins on Sept. 1 against Oregon State.