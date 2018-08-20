We have a new contender for best-named bowl game.

The Cactus Bowl has been officially rebranded as the Cheez-It Bowl, as part of a multi-year partnership that was announced Monday.

According to the news release, the postseason matchup will still be played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix and will feature teams from the Pac-12 and Big 12. The 30th edition of the contest will be played on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be aired on ESPN.

“Our organization and Cheez-It both create fun and engaging experiences that bring people together," said Cheez-It Bowl and Fiesta Bowl organization Executive Director Mike Nealy. "So joining for the Cheez-It Bowl is a win-win for fans, teams, college football and our communities.”

Cactus Bowl in Phoenix will now be called the Cheez-It Bowl. Here’s the logo pic.twitter.com/ydAsrS1cSU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 20, 2018

The contest's new logo features a giant Cheez-It cracker with a desert setting embedded inside.

The Cheez-It Bowl is sure to be a hit. Some other bowl games whose brand-name monikers make them must-watches include: the Camping World Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Dollar General Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl, the Camellia Bowl, and the Quick Lane Bowl.