Ohio State Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday, Discuss Urban Meyer Investigation

Ohio State placed Meyer on leave on Aug. 1 after reports surfaced that he knew of domestic violence allegations against a former coach.

By Jenna West
August 22, 2018

The Ohio State Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the university's findings from their investigation into head coach Urban Meyer.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. ET at Longaberger Alumni House. While it will open with a public session, the meeting will move into a closed executive session "for the entirety of the personnel matters discussion," the university released in a statement Monday.

Ohio State said last week that president Michael V. Drake will announce his final decision on Meyer after consulting with the board.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that the likely recommendation to Drake is a suspension for Meyer or a "time served" punishment since the coach has already missed more than two weeks of football activities.

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 and announced the school would open an investigation into his conduct. The move came after reports surfaced that Meyer knew of former assistant coach Zach Smith’s alleged abuse of his now ex-wife, Courtney. The allegations against Smith include claims of domestic violence dating back to when Smith worked for Meyer at Florida in 2009.

On Aug. 5, Ohio State announced the independent working group that would conduct the investigation of Meyer, with the inspection to be completed within 14 days.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)