The Ohio State Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the university's findings from their investigation into head coach Urban Meyer.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. ET at Longaberger Alumni House. While it will open with a public session, the meeting will move into a closed executive session "for the entirety of the personnel matters discussion," the university released in a statement Monday.

Ohio State said last week that president Michael V. Drake will announce his final decision on Meyer after consulting with the board.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that the likely recommendation to Drake is a suspension for Meyer or a "time served" punishment since the coach has already missed more than two weeks of football activities.

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 and announced the school would open an investigation into his conduct. The move came after reports surfaced that Meyer knew of former assistant coach Zach Smith’s alleged abuse of his now ex-wife, Courtney. The allegations against Smith include claims of domestic violence dating back to when Smith worked for Meyer at Florida in 2009.

On Aug. 5, Ohio State announced the independent working group that would conduct the investigation of Meyer, with the inspection to be completed within 14 days.