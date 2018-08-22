Zach Smith's Attorney Issues Statement Attacking Victim Courtney Smith

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The attorney for former Ohio State football assistant coach Zach Smith issued a statement Wednesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2018

The attorney for former Ohio State football assistant coach Zach Smith issued a statement Wednesday after the university concluded its investigation into how head coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence allegations against Smithreports USA Today's A.J. Perez. 

Smith's attorney Brad Koffel texted the comment to Perez, and Perez reported that he also reached out to Courtney Smith's attorney. Courtney Smith is Zach Smith's ex-wife.

"Zach Smith married a woman he should not have married," Koffel wrote in the text. "Vengeance against her ex-husband regrettably resulted in collateral damage to Urban Meyer, Gene Smith & The Ohio State University. Trying cases in the media is a dangerous precedent for every other coach in America."

Ohio State suspended Meyer on Wednesday for the first three games of the season without pay.

The announcement came after the Ohio State Board of Trustees held a closed meeting on Wednesday at the Longaberger Alumni House on campus to discuss their findings from their investigation into Meyer's conduct. The meeting lasted 12 hours. Meyer, his wife Shelley and athletic director Gene Smith were seen entering the building throughout the day.

Zach Smith was fired July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife filed an order of protection against him. Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days on July 24 that he knew nothing about the allegations. Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported that Meyer had knowledge of the allegations.

Meyer will miss Ohio State's games against Oregon State on Sept. 1, Rutgers the following week and No. 16 TCU on Sept. 16 in Arlington, Texas. Athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended without pay from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.

