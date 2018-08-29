Watch: Texas Walk-On Austin Allsup Surprised With Scholarship By Teammates

Austin Allsup fought back tears while addressing teammates after learning the Longhorn senior learned he was placed on scholarship.

By Kaelen Jones
August 29, 2018

Texas recently placed senior walk-on offensive lineman Austin Allsup on scholarship and announced the decision with his entire team on hand.

During a team meeting, the Longhorns' position group leaders were called to stand centerstage and then read pacts which included declarations of what each unit would provide for one another on and off the field. The team's leadership council read off pacts written by members of the coaching staff.

"We will hold ourselves and players accountable to program values and pillars, while rewarding those that have embraced the culture, and earned the love, trust and respect of this staff and the team," senior tight end Andrew Beck reads off one coach's pact. "In that regard, today, we would like to congratulate Austin Allsup for being awarded a scholarship."

Allsup buried his hands in his face in disbelief as his teammates swarmed over him.

"Bro, you earned it," one teammate told Allsup as they embraced.

Allsup was then shown taking the stage with tears in his eyes as he addressed the team.

"You always kind of hope that this day comes," he said. "But you never really expect it. I just ... I can't believe this happened."

In this week's "Dear Andy" mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Andy Staples broke down how walk-ons get scholarships from a logistics perspective.

