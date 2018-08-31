Five Takeaways From the First Night of Week 1

Four quarterbacks got meaningful reps in the rare Week 1 Big Ten matchup Thursday night between Purdue and Northwestern. The win was up for grabs until the final few minutes in a slow-paced eventual Northwestern victory, by a score of 31-27. The Wildcats victory marked their ninth straight win, going back to 2017, and saw Purdue drop its first matchup since it lost to Northwestern on Nov. 11 of last year.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, coming off an ACL injury last year, got the start in West Lafayette and finished the night completing 16-of-27 for 172 yards. Backup T.J. Green also got reps as coaches monitored Thorson’s playing time, finishing with 63 yards. But Northwestern’s offense was best established on the ground, where sophomore running back Jeremy Larkin racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats did all their scoring in the game’s first two quarters, going into halftime up 31-17 over a Purdue defense still adjusting to the loss of most of its 2017 starters. That unit settled in for the game’s second half, pitching a shutout while the Boilermakers offense—by then primarily in the hands of quarterback David Blough after Elijah Sindelar tossed three interceptions—racked up another 10 points to threaten Northwestern’s lead. But the Wildcats defense came up big in the fourth quarter, forcing two straight punts from Purdue on drives of nine and then -4 yards each.

For both teams, quarterbacks coming off injuries looked like just that, making it hard to draw too long-lasting of conclusions for the rest of the season and Big Ten play. Thorson, an early candidate for NFL love come next spring’s draft, played a clean if unremarkable game and didn’t make much of his chances to complete throws downfield. And at Purdue, whose offense under Brohm can be one of the sport’s most fun, both Blough and Sindelar still looked to be hitting their respective strides. The Boilermakers did attempt one of their signature flea-flickers Thursday night—which resulted in an incomplete pass.

Of course, the first Big Ten matchup of the year wasn’t the only game of the night. Here’s what else happened:

Tulane-Wake Forest give us our first taste of overtime

The most captivating game of Thursday night was not necessarily the likeliest candidate; in New Orleans, Tulane came close to a Power Five win over Wake Forest, only to play an uninspiring overtime series and give up a touchdown in the Demon Deacons’ first possession of extra time to lose, 23-17. Sam Hartman, Wake Forest’s freshman quarterback, stood out with 378 passing yards against a Tulane defense that held strong for much of the night. For the Green Wave offense in coach Willie Fritz’s third season, quarterback Jonathan Banks shouldered too much of the burden, but he was able to connect twice with receiver Terren Encalade, for first a 52- and then a 74-yard touchdown.

McKenzie Milton’s Heisman campaign begins in earnest

UCF spent the first half of the offseason dragging out its 2017 national championship celebration and the second half of the offseason hyping up returning quarterback McKenzie Milton as a Heisman Trophy dark horse, mailing out leis to national media members as a nod to Milton’s Hawaiian roots. Milton’s first game under the direction of new head coach Josh Heupel put to rest to any fears that his hopes of crashing the Heisman party in New York City this December left when Scott Frost took the Nebraska job.

In a 56–17 drubbing of UConn, Milton finished 24-of-32 through the air for 346 yards and five touchdowns, adding 50 rushing yards on seven carries to help extend the Knights’ FBS-leading winning streak to 14 games. Heupel’s offense, which helped propel Missouri’s Drew Lock to the top of many SEC passing categories last season, succeeded in getting as many UCF playmakers in space as Frost’s oft-praised scheme.

FCS scares abound

It’s not Week 1 without an FCS team or two making things interesting against an FBS opponent. Georgia State found itself in a 14–0 first-half hole against its Metro Atlanta rival Kennesaw State, which made the FCS playoffs last year, before battling back for a 24–20 win, taking its first lead of the game with 41 seconds to go on a eight-yard fade to Diondre Champaigne.

Elsewhere in Sun Belt teams facing in-state FCS-FBS openers, Louisiana-Monroe trailed Southeastern Louisiana for long stretches of game action on Thursday night before Warhawks quarterback Caleb Evans led a seven-play, 63-yard drive in the final two minutes and ran it in himself from 11 yards out with 37 seconds left. Louisiana-Monroe still needed to block a game-tying field goal as time expired to pull out a 34–31 win.

And of course, just as those two teams escaped, San Jose State fell behind UC Davis by two touchdowns in the first half.

Jimbo’s debut

Texas A&M’s $75 million man enjoyed a painless home opener against Northwestern State. Trayveon Williams broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on his way to 240 yards on the ground, and the Aggies cruised to a 59–7 win. The degree of difficulty rises somewhat next week when Clemson comes to College Station.