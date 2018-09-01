Florida Atlantic Sends Alumni Text Celebrating Win Over Oklahoma After 63–14 Loss

Losing 63–14 to one of the best teams in the country could be construed as a moral victory, I guess?

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

There are few things more embarrassing than accidentally sending a text to somebody. Especially when the context isn't exactly clear.

On Saturday night, Florida Atlantic University alumni were on the receiving end of one of those awkward texts. And it came after a 63–14 blowout loss at the hands of No. 7 Oklahoma, a disappointing result to ring in the second year of coach Lane Kiffin's tenure.

"FAU just beat #7 ranked OU on their home field. Let's celebrate by helping more FAU athletes," the message read, followed by a link and an option to unsubscribe from receiving future Alumni Association text.

Several FAU fans shared their confusion and displeasure online.

Reminder: Always double-check before you press send!

