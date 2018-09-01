Seven Florida football players will miss the Gators' season opener against Charleston Southern due to suspensions, the university announced Saturday.

Senior defensive lineman CeCe Jefferson, sophomore receiver Kadarius Toney, sophomore defensive lineman Kyree Campbell, redshirt junior defensive lineman Luke Ancrum, sophomore cornerback Brian Edwards, sophomore running back Adarius Lemons and walk-on freshman James Washington are suspended.

Jefferson's absence is due to academic issues, according to the university.

However, Toney and Campbell's suspensions are reportedly related to an on-campus altercation in May that involved airsoft guns, according to GatorsTerritory.com.

Police were called on May 28 when a witness reported people arguing and saying that he thought they had guns.

The confrontation was allegedly between a Gainesville, Fla., gambler and a group of football players.

Following the altercation, Toney and sophomore and Campbell were reportedly recommended to the student conduct board for their roles in the confict while appearing to hold weapons.