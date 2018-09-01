Maryland Honors Jordan McNair By Taking The Field With 10 Players, Takes Delay of Game Penalty

Maryland left their right guard spot open when they took the field for their season opener vs. Texas. 

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

Maryland took the field for their season opener on Saturday with only ten players lined up in honor of the late Jordan McNair. The Terps left McNair's slot at right guard empty and took a delay of game penalty in his memory. Texas declined the penalty.

Watch the Terps lineup below: 

The 19-year-old redshirt freshman died on June 13 after collapsing at practice two weeks prior. The circumstances surrounding his death drew significant attention to the state of Maryland's football program and eventually led to the dismissal of several members on their athletic staff. 

The team remembered McNair in more than one way on Saturday. Players wore his number, 79 on their helmets and raised a flag for their late teammate.

The Terps capped off their 67-yard starting drive with a touchdown to start the game. 

 

