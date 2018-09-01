Maryland took the field for their season opener on Saturday with only ten players lined up in honor of the late Jordan McNair. The Terps left McNair's slot at right guard empty and took a delay of game penalty in his memory. Texas declined the penalty.

Watch the Terps lineup below:

Great stuff: @TerpsFootball honors late Jordan McNair on first play, and @TexasFootball declines penalty. pic.twitter.com/uEefAgX5IX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2018

Terps line up with 10 men on the first play. Classy gesture from Texas to decline the delay of game.#JM79 pic.twitter.com/a4VHfYwR33 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 1, 2018

The 19-year-old redshirt freshman died on June 13 after collapsing at practice two weeks prior. The circumstances surrounding his death drew significant attention to the state of Maryland's football program and eventually led to the dismissal of several members on their athletic staff.

The team remembered McNair in more than one way on Saturday. Players wore his number, 79 on their helmets and raised a flag for their late teammate.

Maryland football players are wearing stickers on their helmet to honor Jordan McNair.



[📸: @umterps] pic.twitter.com/a2jSDZ2hLD — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 1, 2018

The Terps capped off their 67-yard starting drive with a touchdown to start the game.