It's been a tumultuous two months in College Park following the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair on June 13 after collapsing at a practice two weeks prior.

The circumstances and causes of McNair's death have drawn significant attention to the state of Maryland's football program, prompting both the school and McNair's family to open separate investigations and leading to multiple members of the Terrapins staff being placed on administrative leave on Friday.

To sort through what has transpired since McNair's collapse, here is a timeline of the events in College Park over the last two months.

May 29: McNair, a 19-year-old redshirt freshman out of Owings Mills, Md., reportedly shows signs of exhaustion while running 110-yard sprints during a team workout, collapsing after having difficulty standing upright following the drill. The workout begins at 4:15 p.m., and the attorney for the McNair family tells ESPN that McNair has a seizure around 5 p.m., with an "unexplained" hour passing before a 911 call is made at 5:58 p.m. McNair is admitted to a local hospital at 6:36 p.m. in critical-but-stable condition, where his body temperature is recorded as 106 degrees. He is airlifted later that night to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

June 5: "A Jordan McNair's Family Support Fund" GoFundMe is started while McNair is still hospitalized. It revealed that McNair received a liver transplant and was expected to have a long recovery in the hospital lasting several months.

June 13: McNair dies in the hospital.

"Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair," coach D.J. Durkin said in a statement. "Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time."

June 14: The school's athletic department holds a press conference the day after McNair's death, led by athletic director Damon Evans. Durkin is in attendance, along with Dr. Frank Henn, a team physician. Evans says that the school has brought in an outside party (Walters Inc., an athletic training consulting firm) to conduct an external review, having begun that process once McNair was hospitalized.

July 12: Maryland releases a summary of events surrounding McNair's death that, for the first time, states that Durkin was present at the May 29 workout. It also announces that full offseason workouts for the team have resumed, after having been held on a voluntary basis following McNair's death.

July 16: After the school opts to not disclose McNair's cause of death at its press conference, citing privacy reasons, the McNair family lists Jordan’s cause of death as heatstroke, caused when one's body temperature rises to a dangerous level.

McNair's parents Tonya Wilson and Martin McNair make the announcement on the site for the newly-created Jordan McNair Foundation, which establishes a scholarship fund in McNair's name and a "My Body, My Safety" program to educate students on heat-related health issues.

August 3: Following the completion of an external review by Walters Inc., Maryland released the findings of the external review by Walters Inc. to media outlets under the state's Public Information Act. The university also released a statement to the public upon the release: "Every football student-athlete was invited and encouraged to participate in the external review, and they were offered the opportunity to speak confidentially and directly with Walters Inc."

August 10: After a review of the procedures taken prior to McNair's collapse, Maryland released a statement on Friday announcing that unnamed members of its athletics staff were being placed on administrative leave.

"Following the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair in June, the University of Maryland commissioned an external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes’ health and safety," the statement said. "Pending the final outcome of this review, the university has placed members of the Athletics staff on administrative leave. We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public. Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair’s family, friends and teammates."

Shortly after Maryland released the statement, an explosive in-depth report published by ESPN on Friday detailed a "toxic" culture within the Terrapins football program, outlining a culture of fear and intimidation fostered under Durkin, singling out strength and conditioning coach Rick Court in particular. The report also featured McNair family attorney Billy Murphy’s assertion that roughly an hour elapsed between the first record of McNair having a seizure during the May 29 conditioning session and a 911 call being made. Maryland officials declined interviews on the matter, but did release a statement.

"At no point before or during the external review has a student-athlete, athletic trainer or coach reported a seizure occurring at 5 p.m.," the statement read. "We will be able to speak in greater detail when the review is complete and shared with the public."