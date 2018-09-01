Penn State Holds Off Appalachian State in Overtime on Amani Oruwariye Interception

The Nittany Lions managed to stop upset-minded Appalachian State with a clutch pick in overtime.

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Senior defensive back Amani Oruwariye secured a game-cinching interception, allowing No. 10 Penn State to outlast upset-minded Appalachian State, 45–38, in overtime on Saturday night.

Oruwariye picked off Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas just after Appalachian State had converted a fourth-and-one attempt to keep their chances alive, trailing by a touchdown in the extra period.

The Nittany Lions capitalized on their first possession of overtime when junior running back Miles Sanders punched in a go-ahead, four-yard touchown run.

The Mountaineers battled back from two scores down and took a 38–31 lead with 1:47 left in regulation, capping a 28-point fourth quarter for the visitors. Penn State managed to force overtime, however, thanks to a seven-play, 48-yard drive engineered by senior quarterback Trace McSorley, who found freshman receiver K.J. Hamler for a game-tying touchdown pass with 47 seconds left in regulation.

The Nittany Lions managed to avoid the same fate as rival Michigan did 11 years ago today, when Appalachian State upset Michigan at the Big House to open the 2007 season.

