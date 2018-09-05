Clemson vs. Texas A&M Betting Preview: Could QB Conundrum Cost Tigers?

Quickly

  • With Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence splitting time at quarterback for Clemson, the Tigers defense will be called upon to wreak havoc on the road against Texas A&M.
By Sam Chase
September 05, 2018

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12.5)

Sat. 9/8, 7:00 p.m. ET

Three things you need to know before betting on Clemson-Texas A&M:

1. If you believe Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, he had "no idea" that his old nemesis Clemson would be the second team he faced when he accepted his new job with the Aggies. That said, he seems to be looking forward to the reunion.

"I think it's an opportunity for your kids to find out what it's like," Fisher told the media. "They've got great players. We all know that. We're going to find out if we can compete and stay focused in the game."

No. 2 Clemson will indeed pose an enormous challenge for A&M, and Fisher will face pressure in front of an expectant home crowd to hang with the Tigers. After all, it's a team that he's quite familiar with. He faced Clemson eight times in his eight seasons as head coach at Florida State, going 4-4 straight up and 3-5 against the spread in that time. The Noles lost each of the last three seasons to Tigers teams that ultimately reached the College Football Playoff. Fisher's teams covered the spread in 2015 and '16, but last year's disappointing FSU squad lost 31-14 as 16-point underdogs on the road. Fisher knows how tough this Clemson team is to go against, and he'll have his team prepared accordingly, but that doesn't mean it'll be able to keep it close.

2. With Clemson bringing back 15 starters from last season, there are not many question marks for the Tigers. But a large one remains: Who's going to be the main guy at quarterback? Dabo Swinney's ongoing QB competition—framed as more of a collaboration—mirrors Nick Saban's conundrum in Tuscaloosa. There's senior Kelly Bryant, who led Clemson to the playoffs last year. Bryant can run but has a low ceiling as a passer. Then there's freshman Trevor Lawrence, who's got a stronger arm but is short on experience.

Those expecting a clear resolution in Week 1 were left disappointed. The duo split time in a 48-7 home win over Furman. Their performances were remarkably similar, with Bryant completing 10 passes for 127 yards and Lawrence completing nine for 137. Each put his strengths on full display. Bryant ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run and Lawrence threw three touchdown passes.

College Football
College Football Week 2 Expert Best Bets: Backing Big Underdogs in Great Spots

While Swinney says each guy will see time against A&M, he ought to be deliberate in how he staggers their snaps. Bryant played the first quarter against Furman, Lawrence played the second, and then each got two drives to start the second half before ceding to the third-stringer. That's all well and good in a tune-up against an FCS team, but a road game against an SEC defense is a big step up. (Especially against an A&M unit that returns eight starters and is coached by esteemed coordinator Mike Elko.) Swinney needs to make sure at least one of his signal-callers is given ample time to find a rhythm.

3. If you haven't taken the time to memorize the four names that comprise Clemson's starting defensive line, do so now. Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant were each voted to the All-ACC preseason team this year, and each has a strong chance of being a first-round NFL draft selection. They all looked good against Furman, especially Lawrence who played through injuries last season. Simply put, this is the most feared position group in college football—and it's not even close.

That's what quarterback Kellen Mond will be up against on Saturday when he takes the field for the Aggies. After seeing a good amount of action as a freshman in Kevin Sumlin's spread offense last season, Mond won the starting job over the summer and now directs a pro-style scheme under Fisher. Mond can run, and did so freely last year. But maintaining a strong presence in the pocket appeared to be a point of emphasis for him in a 59-7 season-opening win over Northwestern State. For the most part, Mond looked comfortable in the pocket, although the fact that he took two sacks against low-level competition is not a good sign as he prepares to line up under center across from Wilkins and Lawrence. It's a tall order for a sophomore making his second start in a new offense.

Pick: Clemson -12.5

Confidence Level: Very High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)