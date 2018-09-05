Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is "not on the hot seat" after the team's loss to Notre Dame, president Dr. Mark Schlissel said at a Detroit Economic Club meeting Wednesday.

"He's not on the hot seat," Schlissel said. "He's under contract for four more years."

The president's comment comes just days after Michigan lost 24-17 to No. 12 Notre Dame. The Wolverines dropped from 14th to 22nd in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The result ignited discussion over whether Harbaugh could soon be removed from his post. Harbaugh initially agreed to a seven-year contract worth $5 million per season.

Through Harbaugh's first three seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines posted records of 10-3, 10-3 and 8-5, respectively. However, they have yet to win a road game against a ranked opponent, are 1-7 against teams ranked in the AP top 10, and 1-6 against rivals Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

In its last 16 games, Michigan is 8-8 and is currently on a four-game losing streak, which dates back to last season. The Wolverines hope to end the streak when they play Western Michigan on Saturday.