Michigan President: Jim Harbuagh 'Not on the Hot Seat' After Loss vs. Notre Dame

Despite Michigan's recent struggles to win in big games, Jim Harbaugh isn't on the hot seat in the eyes of his superiors.

By Kaelen Jones
September 05, 2018

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is "not on the hot seat" after the team's loss to Notre Dame, president Dr. Mark Schlissel said at a Detroit Economic Club meeting Wednesday.

"He's not on the hot seat," Schlissel said. "He's under contract for four more years."

The president's comment comes just days after Michigan lost 24-17 to No. 12 Notre Dame. The Wolverines dropped from 14th to 22nd in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The result ignited discussion over whether Harbaugh could soon be removed from his post. Harbaugh initially agreed to a seven-year contract worth $5 million per season.

Through Harbaugh's first three seasons at Michigan, the Wolverines posted records of 10-3, 10-3 and 8-5, respectively. However, they have yet to win a road game against a ranked opponent, are 1-7 against teams ranked in the AP top 10, and 1-6 against rivals Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

In its last 16 games, Michigan is 8-8 and is currently on a four-game losing streak, which dates back to last season. The Wolverines hope to end the streak when they play Western Michigan on Saturday.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)