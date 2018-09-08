Here's how to watch Western Michigan vs. No. 21 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 8.
The 21st-ranked Michigan Wolverines will welcome Western Michigan to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 8,. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET.
The Wolverines (0-1) hope to rebound following a disappointing 24-17 loss against then-No. 12 Notre Dame. Michigan's offense struggled to move the ball and generated its lone touchdown-scoring drive with just 2:18 remaining in the contest.
Western Michigan (0-1) enters the contest coming off a 55-42 loss against Syracuse. The Broncos trailed 34-7 by halftime before taylling 28 points in the third quarter alone.
The two programs have faced off six times since 1917. Michigan has won each meeting, including a 34-10 in their last encounter in 2011.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest.
TV Channel: FOX Sports 1
Game time: Noon ET, Saturday, September 8
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
Next three games
Michigan: vs. SMU 9/15; vs. Nebraska 9/22; at Northwestern 9/29
Western Michigan: vs. Delaware State 9/15; at Georgia State 9/22; at Miami (Ohio) 9/29