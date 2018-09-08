Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson exited Saturday's contest against UCLA after suffering a right knee injury on the final play in the first quarter. The Sooners announced Anderson had been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Anderson's right leg was caught underneath a Bruins defender as two other UCLA players pinned him down at the end of a 10-yard carry. Anderson immediately grabbed his right knee at the end of the play, and would later walk under his own power to the locker room alongside trainers. Oklahoma led the Bruins, 14-7, when Anderson departed.

Prior to leaving the game, Anderson had tallied 19 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. Last week, the junior tailback kickstarted his Heisman Trophy campaign in a big way, rushing five times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Anderson enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in what was his first healthy year. In 2017, Anderson amassed 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 281 receiving yards and five scores. As a freshman, Anderson suffered a broken fibula in his left leg, and also a fractured vertebrae in 2015.