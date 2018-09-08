The No. 2 Clemson Tigers hit the road to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 8, at College Station. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Clemson (1-0) looks to pick up a victory after cruising to a season-opening 48-7 victory over Furman.

All eyes will once again be on the Tigers' quarterback situation, after returning starter Kelly Bryant split time with freshman Trevor Lawrence under center in Week 1. In the opener, Bryant finished the game 10-of-16 for 127 yards and one touchdown. He also had five carries for 58 yards and a score. Lawrence went 9-for-15, tallying 137 yards and three passing touchdowns, rushing three times for eight yards.

Meanwhile, the Jimbo Fisher Era began on a positive note when the Aggies (1-0) beat Northwestern State, 59-7. Texas A&M junior tailback Trayveon Williams kicked off his Heisman Trophy campaign in a big way by rushing 20 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemson and Texas A&M have played each other four times. The last meeting took place in 2005. The Aggies lead the all-time head-to-head series, 3-1.

Here's how to watch the game.

Time: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 8

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN app.

Next three contests

Clemson: vs. Georgia Southern 9/15; at Georgia Tech 9/22; vs. Syracuse 9/29

Texas A&M: vs. Louisiana Monroe 9/15; at No. 1 Alabama 9/22; at Arkansas 9/29