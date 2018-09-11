Dartmouth announced it has hired Callie Brownson as an offensive quality coach on Tuesday.

Brownson is the first known full-time female football coach at the Division I level.

"Callie is as good as anyone I've ever had in terms of her skill set, preparedness, attention to detail and passion," Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens said in a statement. "Players came up to me after a few days of preseason wondering if I would consider hiring her. She is a forward-thinking individual, very broad-minded. We had an opening, the preseason was kind of like a tryout and she excelled—on and off the field—every day."

Brownson was invited to participate in a two-week internship under Teevens during the preseason. The two were involved in all team activities, including staff meetings, practice and game planning, meetings on the recruiting process, strength and conditioning, and film evaluation.

Brownson played free safety and running back for the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance from 2010-17. She was a five-time team captain and four-time All-American. She has also won two gold medals with Team USA Women's Football.

Brownson coached high school for three seasons as an assistant at Mount Vernon High (Va.), and last summer served as a college/professional personnel scouting intern with the New York Jets.

Brownson is the latest female representative to break into football's coaching realm. In 2015, Jen Welter became the NFL's first female coach, when she joined the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff ahead of training camp.