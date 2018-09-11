Due to Hurricane Florence, Virginia has moved its upcoming home game against Ohio to Nashville at Vanderbilt Stadium, the university announced Tuesday.

Virginia announced the venue change was prompted by the threat of severe weather in the Charlottesville area, as well as "to provide emergency personnel with the ability to focus on the needs of the region's citizens throughout the weekend."

The game will still take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 but at Vanderbilt Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and admission is free.

The game's radio broadcast will air on Virginia Sports Radio Network, and the ACC and ESPN are still working on a television broadcast plan.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 hurricane and expected to hit the Carolinas as early as Thursday. Florence could produce an expected 15 to 20 inches of rain over parts of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina through early next week.

Florence intensified on Monday when its winds jumped from 75 to 130 mph in just 25 hours.

Several upcoming sporting events may be affected over the upcoming weekend due to the storm.