Colgate Coach Gives Up Rooms, Donates Scheduled Team Meals to Hurricane Florence Evacuees

Colgate's coach Dan Hunt decided to help evacuees fleeing from Hurricane Florence after Saturday's game was cancelled.

By Emily Caron
September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence prompted Furman University to cancel its football game against Colgate on Saturday.

After the decision was made to cancel, Colgate coach Dan Hunt released the team's hotel rooms and decided to donate the scheduled team meals to Hurricane Florence evacuees.

"We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that rooms are now available for those coming inland," Hunt said in a statement. "We still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us."

The game will not be made up. The teams were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. at Paladin Stadium.

"It's obviously a disappointment that we are not playing but at the end of the day, there are decisions bigger than football that need to be made for the safety of a lot of people," Hunt said. "This is 100 percent the right decision."

Colgate will return to action on Sept. 22 against Lafayette.

You can keep up with all the other games Hurricane Florence is impacting here.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)