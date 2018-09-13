Hurricane Florence prompted Furman University to cancel its football game against Colgate on Saturday.

After the decision was made to cancel, Colgate coach Dan Hunt released the team's hotel rooms and decided to donate the scheduled team meals to Hurricane Florence evacuees.

"We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that rooms are now available for those coming inland," Hunt said in a statement. "We still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us."

The game will not be made up. The teams were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. at Paladin Stadium.

"It's obviously a disappointment that we are not playing but at the end of the day, there are decisions bigger than football that need to be made for the safety of a lot of people," Hunt said. "This is 100 percent the right decision."

Colgate will return to action on Sept. 22 against Lafayette.

