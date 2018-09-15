It's going to be Tigers vs. Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Jordan-Hare Stadium when Auburn hosts LSU for the first conference game this season for both of these SEC West rivals.

The home Tigers come into the contest as the No. 7 team in the country after defeating then-No. 6 Washington top open their season. They also through Alabama Sate 63-9 last week to improve to 2-0. Auburn leaned on Kam Martin to carry the running game in the opener against the Huskies, but in last week's blowout, five players rushed for at least 35 yards. Running backs JaTarvious White and Shaun Shivers combined for 27 carries for 239 yards and a score.

LSU is also 2-0 with a win over a ranked opponent. The No. 12 team in the nation opened its season by knocking off then-No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium by a score of 33-17. That victory was followed up by a 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana at home. LSU has lost its first true road game each of the last two seasons, including an 18-13 loss at Auburn in 2016 that was the final game with ex-coach Les Miles.

When these teams met in 2017, LSU earned a 27-23 victory as the home team.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.