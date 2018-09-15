How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Jenna West
September 15, 2018

No. 5 Oklahoma will play Iowa State on the road in the Big 12 opener on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Sooners are the heavy favorite headed into the conference game. Quarterback Kyler Murray has already inserted himself in Heisman discussions with his hot start to the season. Murray finished with 306 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma's 49-21 win over UCLA last week.

Oklahoma was dealt a heavy blow after wide receiver Rodney Anderson suffered a right knee injury last week. Anderson will miss the remainder of the season, but the Sooners can rely on backup Trey Sermon to fill the roster spot. 

Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt suffered a knee injury in the Cyclones' 13-3 loss to Iowa last week, but it is not believed to be serious. Kempt was influential in Iowa State's 38-31 surprising upset over Oklahoma last season.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)