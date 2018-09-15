No. 5 Oklahoma will play Iowa State on the road in the Big 12 opener on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Sooners are the heavy favorite headed into the conference game. Quarterback Kyler Murray has already inserted himself in Heisman discussions with his hot start to the season. Murray finished with 306 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma's 49-21 win over UCLA last week.

Oklahoma was dealt a heavy blow after wide receiver Rodney Anderson suffered a right knee injury last week. Anderson will miss the remainder of the season, but the Sooners can rely on backup Trey Sermon to fill the roster spot.

Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt suffered a knee injury in the Cyclones' 13-3 loss to Iowa last week, but it is not believed to be serious. Kempt was influential in Iowa State's 38-31 surprising upset over Oklahoma last season.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN