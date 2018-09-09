Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson Out for Season With Knee Injury

Oklahoma announced junior running back Rodney Anderson will miss the remainder of the year after suffering a knee injury against UCLA.

By Kaelen Jones
September 09, 2018

Oklahoma junior running back Rodney Anderson will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a right knee injury against UCLA on Saturday, the program announced.

Anderson suffered the injury on the final play of the first quarter of the Sooners' 49-21 win over the Bruins. His leg was pinned underneath a UCLA defender, prompting him to depart for the locker room alongside two trainers.

"We're heartbroken for him," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said of Anderson. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again it's Rodney."

The injury marks the second season-ending instance Anderson has suffered in his collegiate career. As a freshman in 2014, he broke his left fibula, and in 2015 he fractured a vertebrae. 

Anderson entered the year as an All-Big 12 preseason selection and was considered a contender for this year's Heisman Trophy. Last year, Anderson broke out, rushing for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 281 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

