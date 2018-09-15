Temple to Wear No. 79 on Helmets to Honor Maryland's Late Guard Jordan McNair

Temple will honor the late Jordan McNair during Saturday's game against Maryland.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

Temple will wear No. 79 when they face Maryland on Saturday to honor the Terps' Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old redshirt freshman guard who died of heatstroke in June after collapsing during a football workout.

The Owls will wear McNair's initials, "JM," and his number, 79, on their helmets.

"Bigger than [football]," Temple wrote on Twitter.

See the helmets below:

The circumstances surrounding McNair's death drew significant attention to the state of Maryland's football program and eventually led to the team parting ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court and placing multiple staffers, including head coach DJ Durkin, on administrative leave. Durkin remains on leave as of Saturday, with Matt Canada serving as interim coach.

The Terps honored their late teammate earlier this season by leaving McNair's slot at right guard empty when they took the field for the first time this fall against Texas.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)