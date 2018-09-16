Wisconsin Drops 12 Spots, LSU and Oklahoma State Make Major Jumps in Latest AP Poll

Alabama is still at the top of the AP poll for Week 4, but there is some change in the top five.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2018

A pair of Pac-12 teams fell out of the Associated Press poll this week as three teams slid into the top 25 for Week 4 after being unranked going into the weeked.

USC, Arizona State and Boise State dropped from the rankings after losses this week, allowing Texas A&M, Boston College and BYU to enter the mix.

At the top of the poll, the biggest change came with Wisconsin falling down to No. 18 from No. 6 after losing to BYU at home. LSU climbed six spots up to No. 6 after its last-second win over Auburn on the road, and Oklahoma State jumped nine spots to No. 15 thanks to a win over Boise State.

Auburn fell slightly because of the loss to LSU, and Georgia leaped over Clemson to claim the No. 2 spot.

View the full poll here:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

T10. Washington

T10. Penn State

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia Tech

14. Mississippi State

15. Oklahoma State

16. UCF

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. Texas A&M

23. Boston College

24. Michigan State

25. BYU

