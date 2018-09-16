Alabama is still at the top of the AP poll for Week 4, but there is some change in the top five.
A pair of Pac-12 teams fell out of the Associated Press poll this week as three teams slid into the top 25 for Week 4 after being unranked going into the weeked.
USC, Arizona State and Boise State dropped from the rankings after losses this week, allowing Texas A&M, Boston College and BYU to enter the mix.
At the top of the poll, the biggest change came with Wisconsin falling down to No. 18 from No. 6 after losing to BYU at home. LSU climbed six spots up to No. 6 after its last-second win over Auburn on the road, and Oklahoma State jumped nine spots to No. 15 thanks to a win over Boise State.
Auburn fell slightly because of the loss to LSU, and Georgia leaped over Clemson to claim the No. 2 spot.
View the full poll here:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
T10. Washington
T10. Penn State
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Mississippi State
15. Oklahoma State
16. UCF
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. Texas A&M
23. Boston College
24. Michigan State
25. BYU