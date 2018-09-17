Father of UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Calls Chip Kelly 'Lousy'

The father of a UCLA quarterback took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Chip Kelly's coaching.

By Kaelen Jones
September 17, 2018

Michael Robinson, father of UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, took to Twitter to express his frustration with Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday.

On Saturday, UCLA lost to Fresno State 38-14, sending the Bruins to 0-3 in Kelly's first season in Los Angeles. Thompson-Robinson, who started, completed 10 of 24 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The following evening, Robinson took to Twitter to air his frustrations out with Kelly and his handling of the program thus far.

Robinson later responded to a photo depicting Kelly and his son speaking with one another following an interception.

Robinson then asserted that Kelly's four-year career at Oregon, during which he posted a 46-7 coaching record and made a BCS Championship appearance, was "simply a fluke."

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Bruins in their first year under Kelly, who agreed to a five-year, $23.3 million deal with the program in November.

