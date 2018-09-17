Michael Robinson, father of UCLA freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, took to Twitter to express his frustration with Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on Sunday.

On Saturday, UCLA lost to Fresno State 38-14, sending the Bruins to 0-3 in Kelly's first season in Los Angeles. Thompson-Robinson, who started, completed 10 of 24 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The following evening, Robinson took to Twitter to air his frustrations out with Kelly and his handling of the program thus far.

He is speaking on and about the factual... It is all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling... Coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices... Million dollar coach who bares no responsibility... Just random observations from a frustrated dad! — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018

Robinson later responded to a photo depicting Kelly and his son speaking with one another following an interception.

Look, coach Kelly, if you wish to call him this is 4 and 26 for his last offensively called football games... Dorian has only played in 3 of the last 30 games... Can you say duped! — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018

Robinson then asserted that Kelly's four-year career at Oregon, during which he posted a 46-7 coaching record and made a BCS Championship appearance, was "simply a fluke."

His years at Oregon was simply a fluke on his part... I am sure that he stood on the shoulders of the actual player callers... Random thoughts, outside looking in, closed practices... — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Bruins in their first year under Kelly, who agreed to a five-year, $23.3 million deal with the program in November.