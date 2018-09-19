It's always a shame when a football player has to be carted off the field during a game. It's just as shameful—but probably much stranger—when a mascot is injured so badly they fall victim to the same fate.

Such was the case for Colorado mascot, Chip the Buffalo. The mascot was carted off the field during Saturday's contest after shooting himself below the belt with a T-shirt gun.

Pray for Colorado's mascot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nLZ8dAK8Ia — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 19, 2018

Colorado's mascot is getting carted off the field due to some kind of injury. Really. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 15, 2018

After doubling over, Chip received attention. Those in attendance appeared to find the scene dumbfounding. But as news of Chip's mishap hit Twitter, folks online thought that Ralphie the Buffalo—the actual 1,400-pound American bison that runs out onto the field before Colorado home games—was the one who was hurt.

The animal?? Or the person in the costume? — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) September 15, 2018

The person in an animal costume. Not the actual buffalo. That would have to be a big cart. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 15, 2018

Thankfully, no bison were harmed on Saturday. As it turned out, the man inside of the mascot outfit was better following the incident, even raising a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted away.

Something you don't see every day: Chip the Buffalo's t-shirt gun malfunctioned and he had to be carted off the field! Never took his head off though... respect the commitment #footballguy pic.twitter.com/qi0lrPM4Dk — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) September 15, 2018

Chip's Twitter account later updated his status, saying he was OK.

I’m good guys! Thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VK9vKm8xvM — Chip the Buffalo (@Chipthebuffalo) September 15, 2018

Still, no matter if it's a human being, animal, or mascot, watching someone get hit below the belt is just as jarring.