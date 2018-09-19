Watch: Colorado Mascot Carted Off Field After Shooting Self Below the Belt With T-Shirt Gun

By Kaelen Jones
September 19, 2018

It's always a shame when a football player has to be carted off the field during a game. It's just as shameful—but probably much strangerwhen a mascot is injured so badly they fall victim to the same fate. 

Such was the case for Colorado mascot, Chip the Buffalo. The mascot  was carted off the field during Saturday's contest after shooting himself below the belt with a T-shirt gun.

After doubling over, Chip received attention. Those in attendance appeared to find the scene dumbfounding. But as news of Chip's mishap hit Twitter, folks online thought that Ralphie the Buffalothe actual 1,400-pound American bison that runs out onto the field before Colorado home gameswas the one who was hurt.

Thankfully, no bison were harmed on Saturday. As it turned out, the man inside of the mascot outfit was better following the incident, even raising a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted away.

Chip's Twitter account later updated his status, saying he was OK.

Still, no matter if it's a human being, animal, or mascot, watching someone get hit below the belt is just as jarring.

