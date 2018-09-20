DE Nick Bosa Out For Ohio State After Undergoing Surgery For Core Muscle Injury

Bosa left Saturday's game against TCU with an apparent injury.

By Emily Caron
September 20, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer announced defensive end Nick Bosa underwent surgery for a "core muscle injury," Cleveland.com's Bill Landis reports

The Buckeyes do not have a timetable for Bosa's return.

Bosa left Saturday night's game against TCU in the third quarter with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Before his exit, Bosa had five tackles in the first half against the Horned Frogs. His night included a strip-sack that led to an Ohio State defensive touchdown.

The All-American has four sacks and 14 total tackles through three games this season.

He will not be on the field this weekend when the No. 4 Buckeyes take on an unranked Tulane. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus.

