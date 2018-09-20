Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer announced defensive end Nick Bosa underwent surgery for a "core muscle injury," Cleveland.com's Bill Landis reports.

The Buckeyes do not have a timetable for Bosa's return.

Bosa left Saturday night's game against TCU in the third quarter with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Before his exit, Bosa had five tackles in the first half against the Horned Frogs. His night included a strip-sack that led to an Ohio State defensive touchdown.

The All-American has four sacks and 14 total tackles through three games this season.

He will not be on the field this weekend when the No. 4 Buckeyes take on an unranked Tulane. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus.