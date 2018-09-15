Oregon State Breaks Out Turnover Chainsaw vs. Nevada

Oregon State introduced the world to its Turnover Chainsaw on Saturday night against Nevada.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

College football teams have devised a myriad of ideas to reward defenders to force turnovers. Oregon State's latest example may be the most potentially dangerous one yet.

With the Beavers trailing Nevada 37–28 with just under six minutes to go, linebacker John McCartan made a huge interception to give Oregon State the ball back.

When McCartan got to the sideline, he raised an orange chainsaw above his head in celebration, introducing the world to the Beavers' Turnover Chainsaw.

McCartan's interception was the third turnover the Beavers forced. They went on to lose, 37-35, after failing to convert a last-second, 34-yard field goal.

Oregon State's Turnover Chainsaw didn't appear functional (it was missing the chain, thankfully), but it's among the most aggressive reward ideas we've seen. One could make the case that Boise State's Turnover Throne, Louisville's Turnnover Belt and Miami's new Turnover Chain are all still very fun though.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)