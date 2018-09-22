Iowa State Pays Tribute to Slain Student Golfer Before Game Against Akron

Iowa State WGolf/Twitter

Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead at a local course Monday.

September 22, 2018

Iowa State honored slain student-athlete Celia Barquin Arozamena, a member of the Cyclone's golf team who was killed Monday, before the team's Week 4 game against Akron on Saturday.

A tribute video was played to honor Barquin Arozamena before a moment of silence. Fans were also asked to wear yellow, one of Iowa State's main colors, to pay tribute to the star golfer's Spanish heritage. 

Watch the touching video below:

Iowa State's band also included her initials, "CBA," in its routine. 

Both teams wore CBA decals on their helmets in the 22-year-old's memory. Cyclones coach Matt Campbell wore an Iowa State golf hat on the sideline.

Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., tweeted a message to his former fellow student-athlete. 

"Be with all of us today Celia, your legacy will live on & we are forever grateful for your impact. Much love from your #Cyclonitas"

One of the most accomplished golfer's in Iowa State history, Barquin Arozamena was found dead on Monday at a local Iowa golf course in Ames. Police arrested and charged Collin Daniel Richards, 22, with the first-degree murder of Barquin Arozamena. 

Before her death, Iowa State had already planned to honor Barquin Arozamena before the game to celebrate her being chosen the school's female athlete of the year. She was the Cyclones first conference champion in 25 years.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)