Iowa State honored slain student-athlete Celia Barquin Arozamena, a member of the Cyclone's golf team who was killed Monday, before the team's Week 4 game against Akron on Saturday.

A tribute video was played to honor Barquin Arozamena before a moment of silence. Fans were also asked to wear yellow, one of Iowa State's main colors, to pay tribute to the star golfer's Spanish heritage.

Watch the touching video below:

Iowa State's band also included her initials, "CBA," in its routine.

Both teams wore CBA decals on their helmets in the 22-year-old's memory. Cyclones coach Matt Campbell wore an Iowa State golf hat on the sideline.

Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., tweeted a message to his former fellow student-athlete.

"Be with all of us today Celia, your legacy will live on & we are forever grateful for your impact. Much love from your #Cyclonitas"

One of the most accomplished golfer's in Iowa State history, Barquin Arozamena was found dead on Monday at a local Iowa golf course in Ames. Police arrested and charged Collin Daniel Richards, 22, with the first-degree murder of Barquin Arozamena.

Before her death, Iowa State had already planned to honor Barquin Arozamena before the game to celebrate her being chosen the school's female athlete of the year. She was the Cyclones first conference champion in 25 years.