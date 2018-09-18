Authorities in Ames, Iowa charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder after Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead at a local golf course.

According to a news release, golfers found a golf bag with no one around it Monday morning at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames and called police.

Upon a search, they found Barquin Arozamena, 22, "some distance" from the bag, and determined she had been assaulted.

Collin Daniel Richards was arrested later for murder. Police said Richards has no known address.

Barquin Arozamena, a native of Puente San Miguel, Spain. was the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. She was also a three-time All-Big 12 selection and appeared that the NCAA Regionals four straight times.

"This is a tragic and senseless loss of a talented young woman and an acclaimed student athlete," Iowa State University president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement. "We mourn with her family and friends in Spain, her teammates here and all who knew her. On behalf of the entire Cyclone family, I extend our deep condolences to Celia's family and her many friends and teammates at Iowa State. We are deeply saddened."

She had exhausted her eligibility, but stayed in school to complete her civil engineering degree during this semester.

"We are all devastated," Iowa State women's golf coach Christie Martens said. "Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life."

Barquin Arozamena will be honored during Iowa State's home football game against Akron on Saturday.