Old Dominion entered the weekend winless. But on Saturday, it delievered the most surprising upset of the college football season so far, defeating No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35.

In fact, it's the biggest non-conference FBS vs. FBS upset, spread-wise, since Georgia Southern defeated Florida in 2013. The Monarchs' victory was the most stunning result of the season so far, according to sportsbook William Hill.

Old Dominion came into the contest as 28.5-point underdogs. They closed at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Monarchs had started the season 0-3. In Week 1, they lost to Liberty 52-10. They followed with one-possession losses to Florida International and Charlotte in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

It didn't matter Saturday. Old Dominion deployed backup quarterback Blake LaRussa, who threw for 495 yards and four touchdowns against Virginia Tech's 13th-ranked defense.

I don’t think VT’s offense is good enough to be laying over three scores on the road. ODU backup QB Blake LaRussa has looked good so far against VT defense. #MaxPlays — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) September 22, 2018

The result marks the biggest upset this season. Before that, that title belonged to BYU, as it defeated Wisconsin 24-21 in Week 3 as 23.5-point underdogs.