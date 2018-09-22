How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Viriginia Tech face Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Week 4 of college football action.

By Kaelen Jones
September 22, 2018

The No. 13 Viriginia Tech Hokies visit Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Week 4 action of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Hokies (2-0) are coming off an idle week after their contest against East Carolina was postponed because of Hurricane Florence. Prior to that, Virginia Tech had knocked off William & Mary, 62-17 in Week 2. Justin Fuente's program boasts the 13th-ranked defense in the country.

Old Dominion (0-3) enters the tilt winless. They have lost each of its last two contests by one possession. The Monarchs enter the matchup tied-113th nationally in total offense and 92nd in total defense.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 22

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS Sports Live. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Virginia Tech: at Duke (9/29); vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (10/6); at North Carolina (10/13)

Old Dominion: at East Carolina (9/29); at Florida Atlantic (10/6); vs. Marshall (10/13)

