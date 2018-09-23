Kentucky, Texas Debut in Top 20 of Week 5 AP Poll

There was little movement at the top of the rankings in Week 5, but there were plenty of changes in the AP Poll.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

Following up a week that saw five ranked teams lose to unranked opponents, there have been major changes in the Associated Press Poll.

Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, TCU and Boston College all dropped after disappointing performances on Saturday, and only Mississippi State remained in the top 25.

Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 6 after winning in overtime against Army, while Oregon moved up one spot to No. 19 after losing in overtime to No. 7 Stanford.

There are five new teams to enter the rankings, with No. 17 Kentucky getting the highest spot of those squads and Texas coming in right behind at No. 18. Alabama solidified its place at the top of the poll once again by getting all but one of the first place votes this week with the other top vote going to No. 3 Clemson.

View the full poll here.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Washington

12. West Virginia

13. UCF

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Kentucky

18. Texas

19. Oregon

20. BYU

21. Michigan State

22. Duke

23. Mississippi State

24. California

25. Texas Tech

