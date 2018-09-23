There was little movement at the top of the rankings in Week 5, but there were plenty of changes in the AP Poll.
Following up a week that saw five ranked teams lose to unranked opponents, there have been major changes in the Associated Press Poll.
Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, TCU and Boston College all dropped after disappointing performances on Saturday, and only Mississippi State remained in the top 25.
Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 6 after winning in overtime against Army, while Oregon moved up one spot to No. 19 after losing in overtime to No. 7 Stanford.
There are five new teams to enter the rankings, with No. 17 Kentucky getting the highest spot of those squads and Texas coming in right behind at No. 18. Alabama solidified its place at the top of the poll once again by getting all but one of the first place votes this week with the other top vote going to No. 3 Clemson.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Washington
12. West Virginia
13. UCF
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Kentucky
18. Texas
19. Oregon
20. BYU
21. Michigan State
22. Duke
23. Mississippi State
24. California
25. Texas Tech