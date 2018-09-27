Ex-Gators RB Adarius Lemons Arrested for Multiple Counts of Domestic Battery

Former Florida Gator RB Adarius Lemons arrested for domestic battery felony complaint.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 27, 2018

Former Gators running back Adarius Lemons was arrested on Wednesday for multiple counts of domestic battery, according to the The Tampa Bay Times

Lemons, who quit the team following Florida's Sept. 8 loss to Kentucky, is facing a third-degree felony charge of battery by strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief. 

According to a Gainesville Police report, Lemons and long-time girlfriend Ronisha McLeod were arguing on Friday night. Lemons allegedly slammed McLeod's phone on the ground before striking, strangling her and cutting her airways. The report also states McLeod suffered a cut upper lip, bloodied toe and a scratched forearm and elbow in the altercation.

Lemons, 21, averaged 7.2 yards on 19 carries last season before being suspended for Florida's season opener against Charleston Southern. He returned two kickoffs for 47 yards in the loss to Kentucky before announcing his intent to transfer.

Lemons faces a $65,000 bond.

