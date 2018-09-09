Only 35 minutes after Kentucky snapped its 31-game losing streak to Florida, Gator running back Adarius Lemons announced his intent to transfer.

"I would like to announce that I am transferring from the university of Florida," Lemons wrote on Twitter.

"I feel I've learned a lot from the previous coaches that were here," the sophomore added. "I want to find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with."

In the Gators' 27–16 loss to the Wildcats Saturday, Lemons did not record a carry but had two kickoff returns for 47 yards.

In an interview with 247 Sports last month, Lemons addressed his disappointment over not getting as much playing time as he anticipated last year.

"My freshman year didn't go the way I wanted it to, but I kind of hung in there a little bit and kind of stuck it out," Lemons told 247 Sports. "At first I was like 'Nah, I don't think I want to be here' because of the coaches we had and a lot of stuff going on. But I kind of stuck it out and did what I had to do. As you can see, there's a whole new coaching staff here."

Dan Mullen took over as head coach for Florida in Novemeber 2017. Last season, Lemons recorded 19 carries and 163 receiving yards in six games.