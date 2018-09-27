The Miami Hurricanes open up their ACC schedule at home against the UNC Tar Heels on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The No. 16 Hurricanes are 3-1 this season and riding a three-game winning streak after losing their season opener to LSU. In last week's 31-17 victory over Florida International, freshman quarterback N'Kosi Perry took control of the offense from senior Malik Rosier on the team's third drive and immediately marched down the field for a score. Perry played the rest of the contest under center and went 17-for-25 for 224 yards and three touchdowns and he had 32 rushing yards. Coach Mark Richt has not made it known if Perry or Rosier will be starting against the Tar Heels.

UNC enters Thursday's matchup at 1-2 coming off its first win of the season. A 24-17 loss to California and a 41-19 defeat at the hands of East Carolina had the Tar Heels off to a tough start this season, but a 38-35 win over Pittsburgh last week gave hope for an upset over Miami despite the game being on the road and on a short week. This is UNC's first game against a ranked opponent since the contest scheduled against then-No. 18 UCF was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Last season when these two teams met at UNC, Miami earned a 24-19 win.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Miami: vs. Florida State (10/6), at Virginia (10/13), at Boston College (10/26)

UNC: vs. Virginia Tech (10/13), at Syracuse (10/20), at Virginia (10/27)